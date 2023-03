King registered 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 100-94 loss to the Blue.

King has notched a double-double in back-to-back games. He posted a game- and season-high 13 boards during Thursday's narrow loss and blocked multiple shots for the first time since Nov. 7.