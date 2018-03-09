Monte Morris: 24 points in loss
Morris recorded 24 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals during Thursday's 113-105 road loss at Agua Caliente.
Morris returned to the G League on Mar. 2 and has picked up right where he left off, much like Thursday's performance. During his last six games, the former Iowa State star has reached the 20-point mark in every game and is averaging 22.2 points over that span. The 22-year-old is also a valuable contributor outside of scoring, adding 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game with the Vipers.
