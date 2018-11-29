Moritz Wagner: Solid all around performance
Wagner posted 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot in the win Wednesday over the Legends.
Wagner was a force in just about every capacity Wednesday, acting as a facilitator and scorer in just 28 minutes of play. The 21-year-old rookie is averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 11 games this season.
