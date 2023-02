The Clippers plan to waive Brown on Friday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Since Brown is on a two-way contract, the Clippers had to decide whether to sign him to an end-of-season deal or waive him after he was active for the 50th time this season during Thursday's win over the Suns. The backup big man made 34 appearances (one start) during his time with Los Angeles, totaling 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game.