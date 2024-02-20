Gueye became an unrestricted free agent Tuesday after his 10-day contract with the Raptors expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The second-year player out of Pittsburgh made his NBA debut over the course of his week-and-a-half-long stay with Toronto, playing six minutes and recording two points, three rebounds and two blocks at the tail end of a Feb. 12 blowout loss to the Spurs. If Toronto doesn't re-sign Gueye to a second 10-day deal or if he isn't brought aboard by another NBA team, he'll likely return to the Raptors' G League affiliate, Raptors 905.