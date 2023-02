Gueye tallied 17 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 117-120 loss to the Capitanes.

Gueye returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the previous eight games with an undisclosed injury. His efficient scoring off the bench wasn't enough for the Legends to avoid a narrow loss.