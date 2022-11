Gueye recorded two points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 133-106 loss to the Vipers.

Gueye only played 20 minutes before picking up his sixth foul Friday. Gueye also failed to converted on any of his field goals and was a negative-20 for the game.