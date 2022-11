Gueye posted 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Gueye scored 18 of the 28 points the Legends scored off the bench Wednesday. Gueye was not only efficient, but he also had a strong defensive impact.