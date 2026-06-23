Mouhamadou Gueye: Sent to Minnesota, will be waived

The Bulls traded Gueye to the Timberwolves on Monday as part of a three-team deal with the Nets, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports. However, Gueye will be waived, per Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast'.

The Timberwolves acquired Gueye and the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, sending Julius Randle and the 28th pick in this year's draft to Brooklyn. For their part in the deal, the Bulls received Nic Claxton (finger). Gueye appeared in Chicago's final two regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across 22.5 minutes per contest in those appearances.