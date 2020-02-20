Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman: Drops 13 in G League win
Abdur-Rahkman scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added three rebounds in Wednesday's G League win over Northern Arizona.
After ending the first half on a scoreless note, Abdur-Rahkman started the second off with his best game since Jan. 22. Through 33 G League games, the Michigan product is averaging 6.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...