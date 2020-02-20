Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman: Drops 13 in G League win

Abdur-Rahkman scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added three rebounds in Wednesday's G League win over Northern Arizona.

After ending the first half on a scoreless note, Abdur-Rahkman started the second off with his best game since Jan. 22. Through 33 G League games, the Michigan product is averaging 6.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.