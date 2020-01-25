Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman: Good for 14 points off bench

Abdur-Rahkman totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, three rebounds and a block during Wednesday's G League win over Lakeland.

It was Abdur-Rahkman's biggest game since he scored 21 on Nov. 16 and also his first time with double-digit points since then. He'll look to turn that momentum into a streak Saturday against Capital City.