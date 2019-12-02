Play

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman: Plays 19 minutes in loss

Abdur-Rahkman scored five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and totaled two rebounds, one assist, and one steal during Wednesday's G League loss to College Park.

Abdur-Rahkman turned in what's been a pretty standard performance for him this season. He's currently making 37 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Our Latest Stories