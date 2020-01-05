Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman: Plays 35 minutes in win
Abdur-Rahkman scored six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and totaled three rebounds, two assists, and one steal during Saturday's G League win over the Mad Ants.
Abdur-Rahkman played 35 minutes and hasn't seen that much time on the court in a single game all year. He's currently averaging 17 minutes and 4.5 points in 19 G League games this season.
