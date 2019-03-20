Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman: Sets season high thanks to threes

Abdur-Rahkman finished Monday's 104-97 win over the Blue Coats with 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal.

The rookie combo guard finally had his chance to shine, playing over 35 minutes Monday despite a season-long average of 19.1 minutes through 45 games. Tripling his season average in attempted threes (3.2) likely aided in the additional scoring output, but the Charge could use a consistent three-point shooter to finish the 2018-19 season.