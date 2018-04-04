Mustafa Shakur: Appears in 13 games for OKC
Shakur appeared in 13 games for the Blue in 2017-18, averaging 3.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.6 minutes per game.
The 33-year-old is far-removed from his days as a standout at Arizona, but he returned to the United States in 2017 after spending the past several years playing overseas. Given his age, Shakur is unlikely to return to the NBA, where he played a combined 25 career games for the Wizards (2010-11) and Thunder (2013-14).
