Mustafa Shakur: Out with heel contusion
Shakur did not play Friday during their 118-97 victory over the Legends due to a right heel contusion.
It's unknown when Shakur will be able to return to action with his right heel contusion but it could be possible that he may need time to recover. The former Arizona guard is averaging 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds this season with the Blue.
