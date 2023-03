Heron logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across two minutes during the Vipers' 109-100 loss to Long Island on Tuesday.

After a spot start he logged on Jan. 28, Heron continued to be part of Rio Grande Valley's backups. He has not been able to re-enter the Vipers' starting lineup since January, even when they did not have Jalen Lecque or Trevor Hudgins available across some of their February games.