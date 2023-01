Heron (hip) logged six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one rebound across seven minutes during the Vipers' 124-120 overtime win Tuesday against Mexico City.

Heron sat out four of the Vipers' games due to a hip injury. Now that Heron can play, he is expected to continue being a backup option for a starting backcourt of Jalen Lecque and Trevor Hudgins.