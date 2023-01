Heron logged 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during the Vipers' 126-110 win over Austin on Saturday.

Jalen Lecque is out due to an ankle injury. Heron benefited from the injury by being part of the Vipers' starting lineup Saturday and receiving increased minutes, which he will continue getting while Lecque remains unavailable.