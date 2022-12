Heron finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and a block in 16 minutes Monday versus Austin.

Heron hadn't logged more than seven minutes in a game since the opener versus Mexico City but took advantage of the extended run in this one, launching a season-high 10 shot attempts en route to his first double-digit effort of the season. Heron doesn't figure to produce on this level regularly but could have the occasional outburst when given the opportunity.