Mulder racked up 21 points, six rebounds and an assist over 37 minutes Sunday versus Salt Lake City.

Mulder has recorded 20-plus points in each of his first two tilts and logged 37 minutes in each tilt. While he didn't have a huge impact otherwise Sunday, Mulder recorded eight boards in the first game of the campaign and figures to receive huge minutes on a nightly basis.

