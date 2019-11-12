Mychal Mulder: Another big showing Sunday
Mulder racked up 21 points, six rebounds and an assist over 37 minutes Sunday versus Salt Lake City.
Mulder has recorded 20-plus points in each of his first two tilts and logged 37 minutes in each tilt. While he didn't have a huge impact otherwise Sunday, Mulder recorded eight boards in the first game of the campaign and figures to receive huge minutes on a nightly basis.
