Mychal Mulder: Continues to pour in points

Mulder posted 29 points (10-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and a steal in the 120-105 win Sunday over Santa Cruz.

Mulder once again led Windy City's offensive attack, this time with a beyond-efficient performance from the field. Mulder is only averaging 10.7 field goal attempts through 40 contests with the Bulls, so it's quite surprising to see him routinely rank among the team-high in points scored on a night-to-night basis, but an unconscionable 41.2 percent from three-point land likely aids in that endeavor.