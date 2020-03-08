Mulder started at shooting guard and went off for a career-high 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with three assists in 32 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 118-114 win over the 76ers. His 10-day contract expired after the contest, temporarily making Mulder a free agent, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Though Mulder was only with the Warriors for a week and a half, he made quite the impression during his first NBA action. Over six appearances, Mulder averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 29.5 minutes. Coach Steve Kerr told Slater after the game that he's "sure" the Warriors will find a way to keep Mulder in the fold, likely in the form of another 10-day deal. Even if Mulder is officially re-signed prior to the Warriors' next game Tuesday against the Clippers, he'll likely see a downturn in playing time in the event Stephen Curry (illness) is available.