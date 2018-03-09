Mychal Mulder: Decent stat line

Mulder accounted for five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal during Wednesday's 102-97 win over the visiting Iowa Wolves.

The 23-year-old saw 36 minutes of action and finished with a decent stat line despite scoring only five points. Mulder is currently averaging 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds across 41 games played this season for Windy City.

