Mulder posted 30 points (10-18 FG, 6-12 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 118-113 loss to Delaware.

Mulder was red-hot from beyond the arc, raining in six triples on his way to a game-high 30 points. Despite the scoring outburst, Mulder finished with a second-worst negative nine plus/minus.