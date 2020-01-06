Mulder tallied 34 points (13-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two steals during Sunday's win over Stockton.

Mulder was fantastic especially on the offensive end of the floor, as the guard managed a team-high 34 points behind outstanding overall shooting including a perfect eight-of-eight from inside the arc. The Kentucky product over 23 games played this season is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.