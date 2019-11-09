Mychal Mulder: Excellent outing Friday
Mulder contributed 26 points (10-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's win over Iowa.
Mulder displayed a well-rounded offensive game, impacting Friday's win both as a scorer and distributor. The third-year pro will look to secure a big-league contract this year after averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.9 minutes per game for the Windy City Bulls in 2018-19.
