Mychal Mulder: Fantastic offensively
Mulder posted 31 points (11-16 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in Saturday's win over Capital City.
Mulder was fantastic from the field offensively Saturday, as the guard lead the Skyforce with 31 points over 68.8 percent overall shooting including eight threes. It was also his third straight outing with at least 22 points and during that span, Mulder is averaging a terrific 29 points per game.
