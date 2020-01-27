Mychal Mulder: Fine offensive showing Saturday
Mulder added 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds during Saturday's loss against Rio Grande Valley.
Mulder's fine offensive showing Saturday was the seventh straight outing in which he tallied double figures offensively. With Sioux Falls this season, the undrafted Kentucky product is currently averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per matchup.
