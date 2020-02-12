Mychal Mulder: Leads team with 22
Mulder added 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's loss against Delaware.
The Kentucky product continued his superb offensive play recently by leading the Skyforce with 22 points in the loss Tuesday. Since putting up just nine points against Iowa on Feb. 5, Mulder is averaging 20.7 points over his last three outings.
