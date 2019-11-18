Mulder recorded 30 points (11-15 FG, 8-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block during Saturday's win over Agua Caliente.

Mulder was brilliant offensively particularly from three-point range, as the guard sank eight-of-nine from deep en route to a team-high 30 points. Over five G League contests so far, the 6-3 Mulder is producing 21.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per outing.