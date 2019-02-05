Mychal Mulder: Leads Windy City's scoring attack
Mulder poured in 37 points (14-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected five rebounds along with four assists in 32 minutes Saturday against Canton.
Mulder rarely missed in a 120-77 victory on the road, converting on 87.5 percent of his field goals. He's putting up 13.0 points along with 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.8 made threes per game through 33 starts this season, warranting fantasy consideration based on his consistent scoring production and playing time.
