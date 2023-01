Mulder scored 27 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block in 34 minutes of Friday's 115-104 win over the Vipers.

Mulder shot a scorching 60 percent from beyond the arc and grabbed a game-high three steals, living up to his 3-and-D role with Sioux Falls. Through five regular season contests, Mulder has averaged 19.8 points on 46.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent on three-pointers.