Mulder scored 26 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes of Wednesday's 132-130 win over Texas.

Mulder shot the lights out Wednesday, downing six triples on his way to a team-high 26 points. Although Mulder has been streaky thus far, he is one of the Skyforce's most electrifying players when his shot is falling.