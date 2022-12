Mulder recorded 3 points (1-9 FG, 1-8 3PT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes of Tuesday's 108-91 win over Greensboro.

Mulder could not get a shot to fall Tuesday, going 1-8 from beyond the arc and managing just three points. However, he was able to find an impact on the boards, nabbing two offensive rebounds and seven rebounds overall.