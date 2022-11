Mulder submitted 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's 120-99 loss to the Wolves.

Mulder was unable to make a significant impact outside of his scoring output, failing to accrue more than one of any peripheral statistic. He also struggled from deep, converting on just two three-pointers despite attempting a team-high nine deep balls on his way to a -16 plus/minus.