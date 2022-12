Mulder registered 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block across 33 minutes of Saturday's 118-95 win over the Cruise.

Mulder has struggled to break out of a slump that has left him shooting a measly 30.1 percent from the field across his last six contests. However, four of those six have ended in a Skyforce win meaning he has been able to find positive ways to impact the game outside of the scoring column.