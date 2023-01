Mulder tallied nine points (3-9 FG< 3-8 3PT, 0-1 FT), three assists, a rebound and four steals across 39 minutes of Tuesday's 104-100 loss to Lakeland.

Mulder failed to get into a rhythm offensively, scoring in single digits and dishing out just 3 assists. However, he was fantastic on the defensive end, accruing four swipes and earning a 0 plus/minus.