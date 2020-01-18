Mulder managed 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in Friday's loss at Northern Arizona.

After two straight outings reaching the 31-point mark, Mulder was relatively held in check offensively Friday, but he still dropped at least 15 points for the fourth consecutive outing during the loss. The Kentucky product is currently posting 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Skyforce this season.