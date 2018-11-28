Mychal Mulder: Struggles in loss to Westchester

Mulder mustered 10 points (3-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 91-72 road loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Mulder was one of many struggling WC Bulls as the team shot a collective 25.8 percent from the field during the ugly loss. Through 12 games, the second year guard is averaging a solid 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 made threes from 32 minutes per contest. The Bulls now move on to Maine for Thursday's battle with the Red Claws.

Our Latest Stories