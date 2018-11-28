Mychal Mulder: Struggles in loss to Westchester
Mulder mustered 10 points (3-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 91-72 road loss to the Westchester Knicks.
Mulder was one of many struggling WC Bulls as the team shot a collective 25.8 percent from the field during the ugly loss. Through 12 games, the second year guard is averaging a solid 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 made threes from 32 minutes per contest. The Bulls now move on to Maine for Thursday's battle with the Red Claws.
