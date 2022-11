Mulder tallied 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 124-114 win over the Mad Ants.

Mulder had the green light from beyond the arc Saturday, firing off 11 three-pointers in the contest but was only able to convert on two of those attempts. However, he managed to make up for his offensive inefficiencies on the other end of the floor, swiping a team-high 4 steals in the contest.