Mulder posted seven points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes of Wednesday's 115-103 loss to the Charge.

Mulder struggled in Sioux Falls' two-game Cleveland trip, shooting a measly 6-25 from the field and 4-19 from beyond the arc while failing to record more than five rebounds or assists in either contest.