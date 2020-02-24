Mychal Mulder: Tallies double-double in win
Mulder tallied 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-16 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Saturday's win over the Blue.
Mulder continued his fabulous play lately by, not only tying a team-high with 25 points, but grabbing double figures off the glass to secure his second double-double of the season. The former Kentucky standout is currently dropping 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest for the Skyforce.
