Mulder tallied 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-16 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Saturday's win over the Blue.

Mulder continued his fabulous play lately by, not only tying a team-high with 25 points, but grabbing double figures off the glass to secure his second double-double of the season. The former Kentucky standout is currently dropping 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest for the Skyforce.