Myck Kabongo: Does not play Thursday

Kabongo did not play in Thursday's game against the Red Claws due to an undisclosed injury/illness.

Kabongo has played in five contests this season, averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in just under 15 minutes of action per game. Kabongo will attempt to take the court Saturday against the Delaware Blue Coats.

