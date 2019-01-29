Myck Kabongo: Nursing back injury
Kabongo didn't play Saturday against Windy City due to a back issue.
Kabongo's injury appears to be somewhat recent, as he was able to take the floor for his team's previous contest Wednesday against Westchester. The details surrounding his back issue remain unknown, but his absence is unlikely to impact the rotation too much considering he's averaging just 4.9 and 13.9 minutes through 28 contests this year.
