Myck Kabongo: Surprisingly misses another game
Kabongo (heel) did not play in Friday's contest against the Mad Ants.
Kabongo missed time last Saturday with a back injury but managed to take the court in the team's subsequent game Wednesday. Now dealing with a heel injury, it remains to be seen what the health of the big man might be for future seasons.
