Myke Henry: Drops 21 in high-scoring affair
Henry posted 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 149-140 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Henry found most of his offensive success inside, as he hit just one of five attempts from beyond the arc. The 27-year-old has begun the year with renewed efficiency, shooting 63.6 from the field through six games in January. On the season, Henry is averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists as a starter for the G League Blue.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...