Henry posted 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 149-140 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Henry found most of his offensive success inside, as he hit just one of five attempts from beyond the arc. The 27-year-old has begun the year with renewed efficiency, shooting 63.6 from the field through six games in January. On the season, Henry is averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists as a starter for the G League Blue.