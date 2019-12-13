Myke Henry: Hoists 22 field goals
Henry posted 24 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and a block across 30 minutes of G League action during Wednesday's 98-96 loss to the Stars.
DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell sat out with an ankle injury, giving Henry extra opportunity on the offensive end. Henry made sure to get his fill, launching 22 attempts from the field, hitting 10 to finish with 24 points, his second-highest total of the season. Henry is now averaging 19.4 points on 51.9 percent shooting to go along with 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals on the season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.