Henry dropped 26 points (11-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes of G League action Tuesday against the Vipers.

Henry found plenty of success inside the three-point line, nailing 10 of 11 twos, but he struggled to connect once he stepped beyond the arc, making just one of six attempts. His additional eight boards, three assists and steal made for a well-rounded evening.