Henry was waived by the Grizzlies on Friday, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

The Grizzlies are signing Yuta Watanabe to a contract, but had to waive someone to make room -- Henry being that casualty. He appeared in 20 games for Memphis last season, averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists across 18.9 minutes.

